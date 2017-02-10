Security withdrawn at Madras Centenary Hall

The Tamil Nadu Police on Friday withdrew security at the Madras Centenary Hall as there is no information about the swearing in of a new government.

Soon after AIADMK legislators elected General Secretary V K Sasikala as the leader of the legislature party, preparatory work for her swearing in started at the hall and police were deployed.

But due to the absence of Governor C V Rao and the political turmoil, there is uncertainty regarding the swearing in.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and Director General of Police T K Rajendran met Governor Rao earlier in the day.