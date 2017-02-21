A security guard was arrested by the Himachal Police for allegedly threatening to carry out bomb blast at Reliance Jio office on toll free number.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, CID Crime, Vinod K Dhawan said they have received a complaint from Reliance Jio General Manager Rohit Pun that one unknown person was threatening to carry blast in their office. “On the basis of complaint, a case was registered and the location of the mobile was tracked which was found to be in Baddi Industrial area in Solan district,” he said.

Dhawan said a team was sent to Baddi area from where the accused was arrested from his hiding place. “The accused have been identified as Anirudha Dey, a resident of Burdwan district of West Bengal and he was living in Baddi area since the last three years,” he said.

Dey was working as a security guard in Pharma Company, Apotex and one mobile phone with two Sim cards has been seized from his possession. “Police officials are interrogating the accused to ascertain his alleged involvement and reasons behind making alleged threatening calls to Reliance Jio,” he said.

Police officials are also verifying his original address and his criminal background, if any with the help West Bengal Police,” Dhawan added.