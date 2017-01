The season's first Swine Flu case has been reported here in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

A 60-year-old woman undergoing treatment for cough, cold and high fever at a private hospital was tested positive for H1N1 virus on Thursday, the official said.

Her blood samples were tested positive at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science.

Doctors at the pulmonary department said the woman would be shifted to an isolated ward.