Mussoorie received the first snowfall of the season on Saturday. Large number of tourists thronged the hill station to being cheers for the hoteliers.

Laltibba and its surrounding area was covered with a thick white layer. Mussoorie generally receives snowfall during Christmas and new year. But, this time the tourists and local residents had to wait a little long.

As the news about snowfall spread, visitors from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh started arriving in the hill station. Youth formed a major part of the crowd.