Search resumes to find escaped militant in Kashmir

The Indian Army on Friday resumed search operations in Kashmir's Kupwara district for a militant who escaped after a gunfight that killed three soldiers and two militants on Thursday.

According to the police, the army resumed search operation in six villages around Panzgam army camp in Kupwara district to trace the militant.

Three AK-47 rifles were recovered from the encounter site after killing of two militants who had attacked the camp and three army persons.

"Third terrorist has escaped after being injured. We recovered three AK-47 rifles from the gunfight site indicating the presence of a third terrorist involved in the attack.

"Searches are on to hunt down the third terrorist who left behind his weapon after he was injured", an army source said.

One civilian was later killed and three injured when a protesters started stone pelting at the security forces demanding the bodies of the two slain militants.

Seven soldiers were injured in the attack five of whom were airlifted to army's hospital in Srinagar.

