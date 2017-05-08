A woman IPS officer in Uttar Pradesh was reduced to tears after she got an earful from a ruling BJP MLA in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's parliamentary constituency of Gorakhpur on Monday.

The incident occurred in Kareemnagar area of the city over the forceful eviction of some people protesting against a liquor shop.

Local BJP MLA Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal reached the spot amid complaints by protesters that the Circle Officer Charu Nigam had forcibly removed them. They alleged that the police had hit a woman and dragged an 80-year-old man.

The MLA questioned the IPS officer, Charu Nigam about her action and told that there had been orders by the state government that liquor shops will not function in densely populated residential areas.

This let to a heated argument between the police officer and the MLA and moments later Nigam was seen taking out a handkerchief and wiping her tears. The visuals were captured and telecast by news channels.

The police officer later accused the MLA of misbehaving and insulting her.

"The MLA misbehaved with me and refused to acknowledge in full public view that he is speaking to a woman police officer," Nigam said.

The protesters were removed from the road as they were obstructing the traffic, she said.

When the MLA arrived, the road was free from protesters, which apparently angered him as had asked them to stay put and lift the blockade only after his persuasion, Nigam claimed.

On the other hand, Aggarwal accused the IPS officer of exercising high-handedness with the protesters, who were demanding that a liquor outlet in their locality be shut.

"We are against the operation of liquor shops. People were peacefully protesting against the liquor shops, but the woman police officer forcibly removed the protesters and while doing so, she hit a woman and dragged an 80-year-old man. This simply cannot be tolerated," he said.

