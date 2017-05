Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Supreme Court verdict in the Nirbhaya gang-rape reminded people of their duty towards guaranteeing women safety.



"Nirbhaya case shook the conscience of the nation. Final verdict reminds all of us about our duty towards ensuring women safety," Kejriwal tweeted.



The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the death sentence on all four convicts in the gang rape that led to the victim's death.