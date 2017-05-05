SC verdict a milestone, will contain crime aganst women: DP

The Supreme Court verdict in the horrific Delhi gangrape vindicates the police investigation and will have the "best demonstrative effect" in containing crime against women, Delhi Police said on Friday.



The verdict will also prove to be a "milestone" in crime investigation, said Dependra Pathak, chief Spokesperson and Special Commissioner (Operations) of Delhi Police.



"This is perhaps one of the most gruesome cases and the Supreme Court judgement punishing all the accused to death will have best demonstrative effect in containing crime against women and social orderliness at large," he said.



A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, through a unanimous verdict, upheld the Delhi High Court judgement on death penalty to the four convicts.



The HC had concurred with the trial court decision in the gang rape that took place in South Delhi's Vasant Vihar on December 16, 2012.



Those who will face the gallows are Mukesh (29), Pawan (22), Vinay Sharma (23) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31). One of the accused Ram Singh allegedly committed suicide in Tihar jail while a juvenile was sentenced to three years punishment in a reform home, and released in 2015.



The six men had attacked the 23-year-old paramedic student, and a male friend in a moving bus as it drove through the streets of New Delhi on the night if December 16. She was thrown out of the bus -so grievously injured that her insides were spilling out - along with her male friend near the airport.



Later on, she succumbed to her injuries, on December 29, 2012 while undergoing treatment at Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital where she was flown by the government.



Delhi Police has launched various initiatives in the form of Himmat app to help women in distress and self-defence training.



"We have started many such initiatives. Women safety and security is the top priority of Delhi Police and it will continue to be so," said the chief spokesperson of the force.



The gangrape had sparked country-wide outrage with thousands of youths staging protests in the national capital.



The apex court while confirming the death penalty to the four accused observed that it was a 'rarest of rare' case in which the most brutal, barbaric and diabolical attack was carried out on the 23-year-old victim.