SC rejects plea for CBI probe into Jayalalithaa's death

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea by expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa and an NGO seeking CBI or a judicial probe into the death of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J.Jayalalithaa.



Dismissing the pleas, the bench of Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman said that they were not inclined to entertain the plea as a similar matter was already pending before the Madras High Court.



"We are not inclined to entertain the matter as a similar one is already pending before the Madras High Court. The petitions are dismissed," the court said.



A petition on the same lines was filed by Tamil Nadu Telugu Yuva Sakthi.



Sasikala Pushpa had sought direction to the central government, the Tamil Nadu government and the Apollo Hospital - where the late leader was treated - to give to the court in a sealed cover the report on the ailment of the departed leader and the line of treatment.



She had contended that everything about Jayalalithaa's treatment was kept guarded and not made public.