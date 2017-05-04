SC issues notice to Kerala over Mullaperiyar Dam maintenance

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to Kerala on a Tamil Nadu plea alleging that the neighbouring state is not allowing it to maintain the historic Mullaperiyar Dam.

A bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul issued notice to Kerala and fixed the hearing in the second week of July.

Tamil Nadu, in its plea, has sought execution of the apex court judgement in the case, saying it was held that Tamil Nadu will have a right to maintain the dam while its security would be taken care of by Kerala.

Tamil Nadu has alleged that its officials are not allowed to perform maintenance work of the dam.

Earlier, the apex court had rapped the Tamil Nadu government for seeking deployment of CISF for ensuring safety and security of the Mullaperiyar Dam, saying there cannot be a "perennial 'amrit dhara' kind of litigation".

In its 7 May 2014, verdict, the Supreme Court had held that the 120-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam is safe and allowed the Tamil Nadu government to raise the water level to 142 feet and ultimately to 152 feet after completion of strengthening measures on the dam.

The 1200 ft-long Mullaperiyar Dam, situated in Idduki district in Kerala, is a masonry dam and was constructed in 1886 across the Periyar river. The construction continued for about eight years and was completed in 1895.

The dam, however is owned and operated by Tamil Nadu government. The length of the main dam is 1200 feet and top of the dam is 155 feet.