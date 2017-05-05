SC fines Kerala Rs.25,000 in Senkumar case

The Supreme Court on Friday fined the Kerala government Rs.25,000 as it dismissed its plea for a clarification on the reinstatement of T P Senkumar as the state police chief.



Permitting a senior counsel Sidhartha Luthra to withdraw the application for clarification on its April 24 order, a bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta imposed the fine, which the Kerala government has to deposit in a week's time.



As Luthra sought to address the court on the clarification sought by the Kerala government, the court said: "We will appreciate what you are saying, but you must appreciate what we have said."



Imposing the cost, the apex court issued notice to the Pinarayi Vijayan government on a contempt petition by Senkumar contending that despite the April 24 order he has not been reinstated as Director General of State Police.



Appearing for Senkumar, senior counsel Dushyant Dave told the bench: "They (Kerala government) are mocking your lordship's judgment. When I was transferred I was transferred in 24 hours, but now they are processing (my reinstatement as DGP) for last 13 days."



"If they don't implement (our order reinstating Senkumar as DGP), we will see what we can do," the bench told Dave.



"You must know that one allegation of mala fide was made by them (those appearing for Senkumar). No point in aggravating ... by filing, you are strengthening the argument made by them," the bench said as senior counsel Jaideep Gupta urged the court to take the review petition filed by the state government along with the contempt petition filed by Senkumar.



Making it clear that they would consider the plea for the review of its April 24 order when it comes before them in due course, the court issued notice on the contempt petition moved by Senkumar.