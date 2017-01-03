SC asks top UP officials to explain why warrant was not executed

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Uttar Pradesh's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to file an affidavit stating as to why its order issuing non-bailable warrant against a contemnor was not executed.



The bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Ashok Bhushan said that in case of failure to file the affidavit, both officials will appear before it in person.



The court has directed that the affidavit be filed on or before January 13, failing which both Chief Secretary and the DGP would be present before it at 10.30 a.m. on January 13.



The court order cameafter ten contemnors who were asked to hand over the possession of a shop, located in the state's Meerut city, to its owner told it that they have complied with its direction of 2014.



However, the bench was irked after it was told that Asghar, one of the contemnors against whom the warrant was issued, was present in the court.



Advocate Nikhil Jain, who had appeared for shop owner Rafique Ahmed said that this annoyed the court as to how the non-bailable warrants issued by it on December 15, 2016, were not executed and the contemnor was present in the court.