SC allows Govt to replace panel on MCI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Centre to replace the oversight committee set up to supervise the functioning of the Medical Council of India (MCI) with a fresh panel of five eminent doctors.

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar, said the Centre had proposed the names of five eminent doctors to replace the oversight committee whose term had just expired.

"The doctors proposed are all outstanding people. We are satisfied with the names," said the bench, also comprising Justices J Chelameswar, R K Agrawal, D Y Chandrachud and S Abdul Nazeer.

It also gave the Centre liberty to replace any doctor in the list with another if he does not wish to be a part of the oversight committee.

The bench had on Monday asked the Centre to constitute a panel which would replace the oversight committee set up last year by the apex court to oversee the MCI's functioning till the government put in place an alternate mechanism.

The committee, set up by the court on 2 May last year, was to function for a period of one year or till a suitable mechanism was brought in by the Centre to substitute it.

The Centre had earlier told the apex court that it had taken steps to put the alternative mechanism in place and there was no need now for the oversight committee to continue.