Sasikala to hold talks with AIADMK MLAs again

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala will on Monday hold discussions with party MLAs at a resort near Chennai for the third consecutive day as speculation continues over the formation of the next Tamil Nadu government under her.

Sasikala left for the resort, around 90-minute drive from Chennai on Monday afternoon, hours after she expressed confidence of forming government.

Addressing hundreds of supporters outside the Poes Garden residence of the late J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala said that the Chief Minister's post is not important for her and she never projected herself in the party.

She reiterated that it was she who pressed O Panneerselvam to become the Chief Minister in December.

She claimed Panneerselvam wanted her to take charge of the state but she told him that it was important at that time for her to be with the body of Jayalalithaa, who died on December 5.

Sasikala and Panneerselvam are locked in a bitter power struggle in the AIADMK.

Ten Lok Sabha and two Rajya Sabha members of the AIADMK as well as six of the 135 MLAs are siding with Panneerselvam.

The rest of the MLAs are reportedly with Sasikala and holed up in a resort near Mahabalipuram, about 90 km from here. Sasikala has sought to meet the Tamil Nadu Governor again to stake claim to form a government.

