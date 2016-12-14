Sasikala threatens to contest for AIADMK top post

Rebel AIADMK leader Sasikala Pushpa on Thursday threatened to contest the election for the post of General Secretary depending on what the Madras High Court says on her plea for maintaining status quo on the issue.



"The decision to contest for the party's top post would be based on the High Court verdict tomorrow. I will contest just like any primary member has the right to contest," she said.



Denying that the she has been expelled from AIADMK, Pushpa asserted that she still remains party MP.



"If I was expelled I should have received letters after a proper enquiry. Even in Rajya Sabha records I still remain an AIADMK MP," she added.



Talking about the "dissatisfaction" among the party cadres and the vacuum Jayalalitha had left, Pushpa said around 75 per cent of AIADMK cadres were not happy about demands being made for Sasikala Natarajan's elevation to the party's top position.



"Sasikala Natarajan is not a primary member of the party.



Amma had thrown her away from the party for "conspiracy"," Pushpa said.



"Everyone knows her husband Natarajan and her family are compelling the cadres to stage a drama before people," she added.



Commenting on the raid in state Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao's house, she said Jayalalitha would not have allowed such things to happen.



Earlier in the day, Sasikala met Minister of State for Human Resources Upendra Kushwaha to thank him for the decision to omit certain adverse references to the Nadar community in the Social Studies text book of class 9 in CBSE. "It is a historic day for Nadar community," she said.