Sasikala swearing-in date yet to be finalised: AIADMK

The date for swearing-in AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala as Tamil Nadu chief minister is yet to be finalised, a party spokesperson said on Monday.

"There is no information (yet) on the swearing-in date," C R Saraswathi said amid speculation that it could be on February 9.

A Raj Bhavan official said Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao is presently in Delhi and there is no word on his arrival in the state capital.

Rao accepted Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's resignation on Monday.

In a letter to Panneerselvam, copies of which were given to the media, Rao said: "I hereby accept your resignation and the resignation of your Council of Ministers tendered vide your letter dated February 5."

"I request you and the present Council of Ministers to function until alternate arrangements are made," Rao said.

Panneerselvam tendered his resignation on Sunday to enable Sasikala, who was elected the legislature party leader of AIADMK, to become the third woman chief minister of Tamil Nadu.