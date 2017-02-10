Sasikala sacks Madhusudanan for backing Panneerselvam

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala on Friday dismissed Presidium Chairman E Madhusudanan from the party for backing acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.



Sasikala said in a statement that Madhusudanan had violating the party's principles and brought disrepute to it and so was being ousted from the party post and the AIADMK's primary membership.



She urged party members not to have any truck with Madhusudanan.



The dismissal came a day after Madhusudanan joined hands with Panneerselvam, who has revolted against Sasikala by saying that he quit as Chief Minister under duress.



Earlier on Friday, Madhusudanan told reporters: "As per the party by-law, a person can become General Secretary of AIADMK only if he/she is a member for a continuous period of five years."



Madhusudanan said Sasikala was not a member of the AIADMK for a continuous five years and hence she was not qualified to be the General Secretary.



A former minister, Madhusudanan is one of the long-time members of the AIADMK.