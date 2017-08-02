SAS Geelani describes terrorist Dujana as 'our hero'

As the J&K police asked the New Delhi based Pakistan High Commission on Wednesday to take the body of the slain Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander Abu Dujana for burial to his native place in POK and refused to hand-over his body to local civilians, the joint separatist leadership asked the people in Kashmir valley to offer funeral prayers in “absentia” for Dujana. The terrorist was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces at Hakripora village of Pulwama district in South Kashmir.

Separatist leader Syed Alishah Geelani described Dujana as “our hero sacrificing their precious lives for our future and their sacrifices won’t go waste or unnoticed”.

Dujana was a native of the Dujana village in the frontier area of Gilgit-Baltistan in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and had stayed in Karachi before infiltrating into India in 2008 as an LeT operative.

Death toll of “stone pelters” wounded in the crossfire between the security forces and Dujana increased to two on Wednesday as another person succumbed to his injuries while the Kashmir valley observed shutdown against the death of a boy, Firdous Ahmad, on Tuesday. The youth who succumbed today has been identified as Akeel Ahmad Bhat.

After killing of Dujana, the only famous face of terrorism surviving now in Kashmir is Zakir Musa who was named by the Al-Qaeda as its man in the Valley a few days ago.