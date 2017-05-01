Sankalp for Khadi begins nationwide hunt for ‘face of khadi’

To give a fillip to the khadi weavers’ community and make it popular among the youth in India, Sankalp for Khadi launched a nationwide hunt for a ‘Khadi Ambassador’ on April 29 in New Delhi.

“Our mission is to propagate Khadi among the youth, which is 65 per cent of the total population. If we are able to influence even 10 per cent of them, the demand for khadi will rise among six crore people, which means that 12 crore meters of khadi fabric would be required to be produced every month,” said the convenor of Sankalp for Khadi Paridhi Gaurav Sharma.

Speaking further on the employment among khadi weavers, Paridhi, said, Khadi would only be a solution for global unemployment. Through this mission, we intend to make khadi a global fabric and provide food on the table of many poor weavers.”

The final face of the 'Khadi Ambassador' hunt will be revealed in June. The event saw about 400 young participants clad in all khadi attires. Present at the event were Dr Janice Darbari, General Consulate HE Montenegro, Archana Dutta, OSD to President of India, Richa Anirudh, Editor Zindagi Live NDTV, Ira Singhal, IAS topper 2014 batch, Rakhee Bakshee, Editor Rajya Sabha Channel, Qaisar NK Jani, actor, and Lalit Thukral, vice chairman AEPC and convener of UP Export Promotion Council.

Sankalp for Khadi is an initiative by Incredible Transforming Charitable Foundation (ITCF). Some of the key objectives of the initiative are upliftment of Khadi weavers, promotion of Khadi artisans and make every Sunday a ‘Khadi day’.