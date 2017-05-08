Sanction prosecution of Kejriwal, ministers: Ajay Maken

The Congress on Monday wrote to Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal to demand the prosecution of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers on the basis of the Shunglu committee report.

"We demand the sanction of prosecution of Kejriwal and his ministers under the Prevention of Corruption Act, based on the Shunglu committee report," Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said at a press conference here.

He said the L-G had the power to sanction the prosecution.



Maken said that the L-G and the central government had not taken any action on the report even after more than five months of its submission.



The Shunglu committee submitted its report on November 27, 2016, to the L-G and the central government.



The three-member committee, headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General V K Shunglu, was set up by the then Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung after the Delhi High Court gave primacy to the L-G in Delhi administrative affairs in August 2016.



The Congress leader said that if Baijal failed to accord sanction for prosecution, "we will then feel they (Centre and Baijal) are helping them".



"We will also go to court if the prosecution sanction is not accorded," he added.