The CPI-M on Wednesday met President Pranab Mukherjee and sought his intervention to see Dalit families affected by the Saharanpur caste conflict get compensation and "false" cases against them are withdrawn.

Responding, Mukherjee expressed his "anguish" over the incident and assured to do whatever possible to ensure justice for those affected, the Left party said in a statement.

CPI-m politburo members Brinda Karat and Subhashini Ali led the delegation comprising affected members of the community.



In their memorandum submitted to the president, the two leaders alleged that such incidents are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh ever since the BJP came to power there.



They expressed apprehensions that many parts of the state are in "danger of descending into spirals of caste and communal violence" and urged Mukherjee to intervene.



"Since many dalit community members have been injured and have suffered tremendous economic losses apart from humiliation and insult, we would request you to ensure that their grievances are redressed," the delegation urged in the memorandum.



"They must receive compensation and justice and false cases against them should be withdrawn," it demanded.



Saharanpur witnessed caste conflict on May 5 when members of Dalit and Thakur communities clashed over playing of loud music during a function commemorating Rajput warrior-king Maharana Pratap.



A youth belonging to Thakur community died in the conflict, whereas several others including members of Dalit community were injured.