Safdarjung hospital, Delhi Police get notice over missing twin

The Delhi Commission for Women on Friday issued notice to the Delhi Police and the Safdarjung Hospital here over a missing twin soon after birth, and sought their response within 48 hours.

According to the complaint received by the commission, a woman delivered twins at the government-run Safdarjung hospital on December 22, but she was handed only one newborn.

The woman said that her ultrasound reports clearly showed "two live foetuses". A medical slip from the doctor also clearly mentioned the "twin" pregnancy.

When the young mother enquired about the second baby from the doctor and the nurse, they brushed her off saying that the second child might have been "dumped with the garbage".

"The contents of the complaint are extremely serious," said the commission.

The DCW has started an immediate inquiry into the incident and issued notice to the Safdarjung Hospital seeking names of all staff members, including doctors, nurses, helpers who were present at the time of the delivery.

It also sought a report on the action taken by the Delhi Police and hospital authorities against the persons involved.

"Both Safdarjung Hospital and Delhi Police have been asked to respond within 48 hours," said the statement from the commission.