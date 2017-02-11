SAD thanks Punjab for Peaceful poll

Alleging conspiracy against the khalsa panth, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday said some forces are trying to weaken the Sikh community. Stating this SAD thanked the people of Punjab for peaceful polling and for coming out in large number to support the policies of peace, communal harmony and all-round development followed by the SAD-BJP government in the state.

The party thanked the people for preserving his traditional bonds of Punjabi unity despite dangerous designs by the enemies of peace and communal harmony.

In a meeting chaired by the party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, the party also thanked all its rank and file, workers, office bearers and leaders at different levels for their hard work and dedication to ensure the party's victory in the polls.

Giving details of the meeting, which lasted about three hours, the party's General Secretary Harcharan Singh Bains said that among the issues discussed were the party's strategy and preparations for the forthcoming elections to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

These elements operating with the help of the latest weapons of technology are using massive misinformation and disinformation as tools in their modes of warfare to weaken the Sikh community as also too strike the foundations of Punjabi unity. These elements are behind many of the acts that have caused deep hurt in the minds of the Sikh masses. The reason behind the vicious anti-Akali propaganda carried out by the anti-Sikh forces acting under the garb of Sikhs before and during the just concluded elections to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha," said Bains.

He further said that the meeting also decided to seek detailed field reports from the candidates of the SAD during the Vidhan Sabha poll on the work done by the rank and file of the party. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal is keen that those who worked day and night for the success of the party's candidates during this election must be thanked, applauded and encouraged through concrete gestures of acknowledgement by the party High Command.