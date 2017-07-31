SAD seeks action against torture of freedom fighter's grandson

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday demanded action against those responsible for the alleged third degree torture on the grandson of freedom fighter Giani Labh Singh.

In a statement, SAD general secretary Bikram Majithia said Jagrup Singh, the grand-son of a freedom fighter had given an application demanding vacation of illegal occupation of the pond of his native village Madhir in Muktsar district. "For this he was kept in illegal custody for 32 hours and subjected to third degree torture," he alleged.

The SAD leader said in this case the charge of political vendetta against Jagrup has been levelled by the Punjab State Freedom Fighters Descendants’ Association and not the Akali Dal.

Threatening to boycott the Independence Day functions across the state, the Association on Sunday demanded action against policemen who had allegedly thrashed Jagrup Singh, a resident of Madhir village.

The president of the association, Harinder Pal Singh Khalsa, Kotbhai police station's in-charge Krishan Kumar, at the behest of local MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, had given third-degree torture to Jagrup just because of political vendetta.

The victim's brother, Ranbir Singh, alleged that Jagrup had given a statement against four persons in a case of illegal occupation of the village pond’s land and the thrashed him for this at the behest of the Congress leader.

He alleged that the police had taken away his brother from their house on July 24 and released him after torturing him for 32 hours.

The Muktsar police has ordered a probe by the deputy superintendent of police, Rajpal Singh, into the incident.