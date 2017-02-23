SAD, INLD blowing SYL issue to create problem: AAP

With Haryana's Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Thursday, taking out the march towards Punjab for re-digging the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and INLD are blowing the issue of SYL out of proportion to create law and order problem for political motives.

Cautioning the people of Punjab and Haryana against dangerous designs of SAD and INLD, AAP leader Bhagwant Mann said the INLD kept quite on SYL canal for ten years when their alley SAD was ruling in Punjab. He said that when it was imminent that SAD was going out of power, INLD suddenly decided to dig the SYL canal. He told SAD and INLD to stop gimmickry and not to create a situation for bloodshed.

Mann said SAD behavior was like a defeated army, which is laying land mines before retracting from the battle field. He said that SAD had supported INLD in the 2014 assembly elections in Haryana and the friendship between Chautala and Badal families was not a secret. He said that by raking up the SYL issue these parties were fooling people of Punjab and Haryana. He said that they were raising the canal issue at a time when the Supreme Court is hearing the case and an atmosphere of undesired tension was being created at the Punjab and Haryana border. He appealed to people of both the states not to be misled by motivated actions of SAD and INLD.

AAP leader said that Devi Lal had given 18 acres of prime land to Badal family in Gurgaon for Orbit resorts in lieu of compromising Punjab’s interest to Haryana. He said that when the Badal family was in rule for the last ten years, they never petitioned Supreme Court for Punjab’s right over river waters and put up a weak case in defense to Haryana government’s petition against Punjab.