SAD demands resignation of Kejriwal, his immediate arrest

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday demanded the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and also his immediate arrest after he was accused by AAP MLA and sacked minister Kapil Mishra of taking Rs.2 crore cash illegally.



Terming the "bribery scandal" as an "epoch event" which has "finally uncovered Kejriwal's real face", SAD general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia said the AAP was being accused of being involved in corruption since long.



"Now, we have a person who was a cabinet minister in the Delhi government till a few hours back claiming that he has witnessed the Delhi CM accepting Rs.2 crore from a tainted colleague with his own eyes," he said.



"Kejriwal has always maintained that he will take action against anyone accused of wrongdoing... What will you do now when you yourself are in the dock?" Majithia asked.



"People expect you to do the honourable thing and resign immediately rather than trying to discredit Kapil Mishra," the SAD leader said.



Terming Mishra's disclosure as "the biggest expose in independent India, in which a cabinet minister had unmasked his chief minister before the public", he claimed, "The revelation has affirmed what was common knowledge that AAP is enmeshed in a cesspool of corruption and immorality."



"Mishra was found worthy of becoming a legislator and even be included in your (Kejriwal's) ministry. Now, the same person cannot be termed as insane by you and your cronies within hours of him exposing you," Majithia said.



He claimed that Kejriwal has based his politics on "deceit, defame others and ridicule" and now he is caught in his own web with his own persons exposing him.



"The people of Delhi suspected this and handed out a humiliating defeat to the AAP in the MCD elections. Now, they expect Kejriwal to resign immediately without any further delay," Majithia said, adding that the AAP national convener should be arrested immediately.



Alleging that earlier too Kejriwal had "encouraged corruption and immorality", the Akali leader said the founding members of the AAP were shown the door for "demanding propriety" in party functioning.



In 2015, Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan were removed from the political affairs committee (PAC) of the AAP after the duo had raised red flag against continuation of Kejriwal as the national convener as also had questioned his working style.



Majithia claimed the same thing happened in Punjab with AAP MPs Dharamvira Gandhi and Harinder Khalsa being isolated.



"Kejriwal has the dubious record of defending his tainted colleagues till they remain indefensible. He first defended his law minister Jitender Tomar in the fake degree case. He even stood by Somnath Bharti who was accused of domestic violence. He did not take action against his minister Sandeep Kumar despite being in possession of an objectionable CD of the minister," he said.



The wheel had turned full cycle for AAP and it has lost the trust and faith of the people of Delhi and the nation.



Now, it is for the AAP's Punjab leadership to clarify where they stand, Majithia said.



"Will they stand with Kejriwal, whose true character has been exposed by his own colleague, or will they stand with Kapil Mishra and all those who have stood up against corruption and nepotism in the party? This stand will decide the future of the AAP in Punjab," he said.



During campaigning for the Punjab Assembly polls, Kejriwal had vowed to put then state minister Majithia behind the bars if the AAP comes to power in the state.