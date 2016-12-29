SAD-BJP alliance will win Punjab polls, says Badal

The Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday said that the ensuing polls in the state would be a direct fight between the ‘development oriented’ SAD-BJP alliance and the divisive forces led by Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Addressing the public gatherings during Sangat Darshan programme in Shutrana assembly segment here on Thursday, the chief minister said that the wise people of the state would have to make a choice between the pro-Punjab SAD-BJP alliance and the anti-Punjab Congress and AAP.

He expressed hope that people of the state would out rightly reject Congress and AAP to pave way for forming the alliance government in the state for third consecutive term. Exhorting the people to exercise their franchise carefully, Badal said that these elections were very decisive as it would make or mar the future of our coming generations.