SAD announces its operation from 27 July

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday announced a revision in the first phase programme of the party’s 'Jabar Virodhi Lehar' (operation) which will be observed across the state besides traditional political conferences.

Disclosing this, the former minister and party spokesman Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the movement would now be launched by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal at Dera Baba Nanak on 27 July. He said following this, the party president would travel to Qadian on 28 July, Fatehgarh Churian on 31 July, Gurdaspur on 1 August and Batala on 2 August as part of this programme.

Dr Cheema said the party president would address small meetings of workers to listen to their grievances during his visit to each of these constituencies. He said Sukhbir Singh Badal would also visit and interact with families of party workers who have faced repression at the hands of Congressmen.

Besides this, the Akali leader said the SAD president would also attend the upcoming Rakhar Punia Jor Mela on 7 August, the Isru conference in memory of martyr Karnail Singh Isru on August 15 and the conference on the occasion of the death anniversary of former SAD president Harchand Singh Longowal on August 20 at Longowal.