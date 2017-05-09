Sacked BJD MP from Odisha joins BJP

Suspended Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Jayaram Pangi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, officials said.

Pangi along with hundreds of his supporters joined the BJP in the presence of Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other senior party leaders.

The former Koraput MP, suspended from the BJD for alleged anti-party activities said that he had not set any terms and conditions before joining the BJP and it was upto the party to decide his position.

Reacting to his suspension, the tribal leader said that he was a “disciplined worker” and never indulged in anti-party activities.

The Koraput leader said the BJD is going against the ideology of Biju Patnaik, a former Chief Minister and father of BJD President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Meanwhile, BJD MP Baijayant Panda indirectly blamed the party leadership after Pangi and others joined the BJP. He said resentment is brewing in the party as several districts remained unrepresented in the recent ministry reshuffle.

Amar Nayak, a youth BJD leader from Jajpur district, had joined the BJP on Monday.

