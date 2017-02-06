RWAs urge Kejriwal to get himself treated at mohalla clinic

Representatives of various Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) on Monday urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to get himself treated for his diabetes at the mohalla clinics instead of going to Bengaluru.

"To build greater trust of Delhi residents we appeal to the Delhi Chief Minister to get himself treated at the one of the mohalla clinics in the capital instead of going to Bengaluru for his diabetes treatment," said Convener, Delhi Residents Forum, V K Arora.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain recently attended an international conference in Bangkok to present the AAP government's mohalla clinics healthcare model.



"Delhi CM's treatment at mohalla clinic will also lead to Chief Ministers of other states to follow suit and establish such infrastructure which is presently providing free treatment in various parts of the city," said Ritesh Dewan, President of CA block association, Shalimar Bagh.

Kejriwal is expected to visit Bengaluru on Tuesday for treatment of his high blood sugar.

Kejriwal is expected to return to the national capital after 10-12 days.

Kejriwal, who was relentlessly campaigning in Punjab over the last one month, has been on three doses of insulin a day.