Ruling Nagaland party backs Neiphiu Rio to replace CM Zeliang

In a major political twist in Nagaland, legislators of the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) on Saturday extended their support to the state's lone Lok Sabha member, Neiphiu Rio, as the new legislature party leader, to replace Chief Minister TR Zeliang.

The political development came after more than 50 legislators, including Independent members of the 60-member Nagaland Assembly, "signed a letter of support" in favour of Rio.

On Wednesday, 42 of the 49 legislators had unanimously supported NPF chief Shurhozelie Liezietsu as their new legislature party leader to replace Zeliang. But 20 legislators were against Liezietsu, 84, as the new legislature party leader.