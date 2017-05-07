Rule of law will be established in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reiterated his government's resolve to control crime and said rule of law will be established in the state at the earliest.

On a day-long trip to Basti district, the Chief Minister met public representatives and assured the people that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state would not show any laxity on the law and order front.

"We are working with a spirit of 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas' and will continue to do so," Yogi said, urging everyone not to break law.

He also cautioned the workers of the ruling party not to get overzealous and treat law and order lightly.

He also said the state government was committed to making the 'Swacch Bharat' mission a success in the state.

Surprisingly, when the Chief Minister was speaking of law and order, he met Nautanwa legislator Amanmani Tripathi, currently on bail in the murder case of his wife Sara Singh. This is the second time the tainted lawmaker was seen publicly with Yogi Adityanath in the past two months.

The lawmaker, however, said he had come to meet the Chief Minister with regards to development in his assembly constituency.

Amanmani is son of tainted politician Amarmani Tripathi who is in jail for the murder of a poetess Madhumita, and is an independent legislator.