Ruckus in Odisha Assembly over Modi's poverty jibe

Demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark over poverty in Odisha, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress members on Saturday created a ruckus in the state assembly.

Following the pandemonium, Speaker Niranjan Pujari adjourned the house several times.

As soon as the house assembled for the day, Congress chief Tara Prasad Bahinipati along with other party members rushed to the well shouting slogans against the Prime Minister's remarks and alleged Modi's statement was an insult to the people of Odisha.

"The remark of the prime minister has insulted Odisha. He should beg apology to the people of the state," said Bahinipati.

JD members staged a dharna near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the assembly premises protesting the remark. They also created commotion in the House over the issue.

Panchayati Raj minister Arun Sahu said the Prime Minister should beg apology for insulting the people of Odisha.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Pradip Purohit said Modi has said nothing wrong.

"Modi has said nothing wrong on Odisha. It is obvious that if a party ruling for more than 17 years is told about its incompetence, it will hit back," Purohit told the media here.

While addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh, Modi on Friday said: "There is so much poverty in Odisha that if you search for the poorest districts in the country, you will find them in this state. I am sure if the poor people of Odisha have stepped forward in support of the BJP, nothing will remain for other parties in the coming days."