RSS to hold annual meeting for first time in J-K

Amid the unrest in Kashmir, the RSS will hold its annual review meeting for the first time in Jammu in July, looking to send out a message to separatists that the valley is an integral part of the country.



Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP president Amit Shah and leaders from VHP will attend the three-day meeting which is scheduled from July 18-20, sources in the Sangh said.



"The time and place of meeting was decided to send out a clear message to separatists in the Kashmir valley that the region is integral part of India and the Sangh is committed to its unity," they added.



The sources also indicated that incidents of stone- pelting and the attack on CRPF jawans could come up for discussion during the meeting.



When contacted, RSS's Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS, Manmohan Vaidya confirmed the meeting.



"This is an annual review meeting of the prant parcharks (state publicity officers) to take stock of events and activities of the year gone by, and at the same time, draft out a plan of action for the coming days," Vaidya told PTI.



He said the meeting will review the summer training camps which RSS organises every year.



Vaidya said it was decided to hold the meeting in Jammu after the regional office there came forward to organise the event.



"Earlier we had a small office in Jammu but in the last few years it has been expanded. Now they have volunteered to organise this meeting. This will be the first major meeting of the Sangh in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.



Vaidya said there would be no major decisions in the meeting but various issues facing the country may be taken up for discussion.