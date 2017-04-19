Rs.2 lakh compensation for Delhi blaze victim kin: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs. 2 lakh for the family of the victim of a blaze that gutted more than 30 shanties here on Sunday.



The victim has been identified as Ashok Gupta, 50.



Kejriwal also announced a compensation of Rs.25,000 each for those whose shanties were gutted in the fire.



"Those who are injured would be treated free of cost and all possible help would be given by the government. Financial compensation as per government policy would also be given," the Aam Aadmi Party convenor said.



Kejriwal, along with his deputy Manish Sisodia, visited the fire site to meet the victim's family.



Gupta died when fire erupted in the slum cluster in south Delhi's Begumpur area in Malviya Nagar.



Another person, Makkhan Singh, 35, received injuries in the fire, police said.



"We received a call at about 2.20 a.m. and rushed more than 20 fire tenders to the spot. It took us almost four hours to douse the blaze," said a Delhi Fire Service officer.



He added that an electrical short-circuit could be responsible for the fire.



Kejriwal said the Delhi government would deliberate on appropriate steps to ensure that such fire incidents did not recur.

