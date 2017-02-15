Rose festival set to rock city beautiful

The Chandigarh Rose festival is all set to rock the city beautiful. Everything is in place and in accordance with the Punjabi grandiose. The addition this year is the helicopter ride of seven minutes and a competition for the newlyweds who will fly to Dubai on the winner’s ticket. The Municipal Corporation (MC) of Chandigarh is trying its best to push the festival to the international level.

To increase the standard and appeal of the festival they have gone high-tech. It has been launched with a mobile application 'Rose festival application' which will provide the information about the event, its timing, date and the location. Adding the presence of roses to the festival this application will also have every information about the roses and their variety in the garden.

The helicopter ride has received the warm response from the people. The flight will be under the direct control of the Chandigarh Air Traffic Controller and will be operated by trained air force pilots who are well trained and have 500 flying hours. A back up helicopter, fire tender and an ambulance will stand ready to attend in case of any emergency. Taking care of the safety arrangements in every flight will have an air engineer and every seat will be insured which will be included in the ticket.

The festival will have a variety of activities to keep every age group involved. Kite flying and painting competition for the elders is expecting a good response.

The MC is trying to add a hot air balloon as well. The activities will be divided between two venues which will be the rose garden and the leisure valley, it will host the musical nights. This time the visitors will not only enjoy the activities and food, but will also be able to shop as the MC will add the craft shops as well.