Rohtang Pass reopened for motorists

The majestic snow-marooned Rohtang Pass, located at an altitude of 13,050 feet in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, has been reopened for motorists after four months of closure, officials said here on Sunday.



For tourists, it will be opened this week.



"The road link to the tribal Lahaul valley through the Rohtang Pass has been reopened," Mohan Lal, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Chief Engineer, told IANS.



"Snow clearing operation was crucial on the 85-km-long stretch between Manali and Sissu that received the maximum snow (during winter) and is prone to snow avalanches," he added.



He said the civil administration would now take a decision on allowing the tourists bound for Lahaul Valley in Lahaul-Spiti district from Manali to cross the Rohtang Pass.



Regarding the complete opening of the 475-km Manali-Leh National Highway 21, Lal said the work of clearing snow was going on at a fast pace at different locations.



"Our target to reopen Manali-Leh highway is May 25," he added.



Official sources said currently only small vehicles are allowed to ply across the Rohtang Pass, some 51 km from here.