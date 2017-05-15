Rohtak gangrape case trial in fast-track court: Khattar

The trial of the recent gangrape-cum-murder case involving a 23-year-old Rohtak woman will go to a fast-track court, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday, assuring that the guilty won't be spared.

“Such heinous crimes will not be tolerated at any cost and guilty will be punished,” he said, adding, “Culprits in the Gurugram rape incident will also be punished.”

Meanwhile, police have made two arrests in the Rohtak case, including Sumit, the main accused, who allegedly avenged the woman’s refusal to marry him.

The badly-mutilated body of the victim, who had gone missing from Sonepat on May 9, was found near the Industrial Model Township (IMT) area in Rohtak on May 11.

She was abducted, gangraped, run over by a vehicle and her head smashed with bricks to conceal identity.

Following the incident, the Haryana police constituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for probing the matter. During the preliminary investigation, it has come out that Sunil and his friends had gone to the woman’s house sometime in the past where heated arguments took place and the victim had slapped him.

To avenge the treatment, the accused and his associates committed the crime. Police said a pistol and a car used in the crime have been recovered.