Rippon hospital gets new complex

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh on Wednesday dedicated the new complex of Deen Dayal Upadhayay Hospital (Rippon) to the people, constructed with an outlay of Rs 35 Crore.

The new seven storey centrally heated complex will have all basic amenities including Parking, Chemist shops, Blood banks, besides Ortho wards, MRI, CT Scan facilities etc.

The bed capacity at the hospital will now increase to 300 which includes 135 beds in the new complex. Besides, the two floor parking will be of great help to the patients visiting the hospital.

The chief minister ALSO laid foundation stone of Directorate of Health and Family Welfare at Parimahal in Kasumpti to cost Rs. 14.11 crore. The six storied complex on completion will also house parking, canteen, conference hall, etc.

Health Minister Kaul Singh Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Nand Lal, MLA Anirudh, Director Health Services, Dr. Baldev Thakur also accompanied him.