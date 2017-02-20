Rijiju urges Arunachal people not to play politics with religion

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh not to play politics with religion.

Addresing the 31st Statehood Day celebration at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar, Rijiju said the dreams of a developed Arunachal will remain elusive if the state is divided on communal lines.

"If we try to divide the state on communal lines, the dreams for a developed Arunachal will remain elusive. There are divisive forces trying to divide us on communal lines. We should keep a strict vigil on their conspiracy" Rijiju said.

Maintaining that no development is possible without peace, the union minister urged the youths to return to the mainstream for a peaceful life.

"Outside forces are trying to destabilise peace in the state and I appealed all youths to return to the mainstream for a peaceful life" Rijiju said.

He was referring to the insurgency problems in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of the state.

"Insurgent activities in any form will not be tolerated by the Centre", Rijiju added.

Also urging the people to unite for overall development, Rijiju said Chief Minister Pema Khandu has prepared a road map to take the state to a new direction and said people should join hands with the government in its mission.

"If we indulge in agitation and try to topple the government, no development is possible. Being an ambassador of the state, I assure you that I will work for the state's interest and will act as a voice of the people at the Centre," he said adding, if the central schemes are not executed properly, no development is possible in the state.

(With inputs from Agencies)