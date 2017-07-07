Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent separatist protests

Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar on Friday to prevent a separatist called protest shutdown.



Srinagar District Magistrate Farooq Ahmad Lone said restrictions under section 144 CrPc were imposed in areas falling under the jurisdiction of seven police stations -- Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, M.R.Gunj, Safa Kadal, Maisuma and Ram Munshibagh.



The separatists have also called for a sit-in outside the uptown Sonawar headquarters of the UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) against "repression and innocent killings in Kashmir".



Senior separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq have been placed under house arrest, while Muhammad Yasin Malik has gone underground to evade arrest.



All roads leading to the UNMOGIP headquarters have been sealed.



Educational institutions, shops, public transport and other businesses remained closed, but inter district transport moved almost normally.



Movement of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and tourists were unaffected by the shutdown call.