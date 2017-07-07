Restrictions imposed to prevent protests in Kashmir Valley

Authorities on Wednesday imposed restrictions, shut educational institutions, blocked internet services and ordered suspension of rail services to prevent protests in the Kashmir Valley in the wake of LeT divisional commander Abu Dujana's killing.

The separatist leaders have called for a protest shutdown on Wednesday. Three persons including LeT divisional commander Abu Dujana, his associate Arif Lalihaari and a civilian protester were killed on Tuesday in Pulwama district.

The restrictions have been imposed in areas falling in the jurisdiction of five police stations of Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Safa Kadal and M.R. Gunj in Srinagar.

Abu Dujana, the 28-year old Gilgit-Baltistan resident had been active in south Kashmir areas since 2012. He carried a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head.

Arif Lalihaari, was reportedly involved in many civilian killings, weapon snatching incidents and bank robberies.

Three civilians sustained bullet injuries during protests after Abu Dujana and Arif were killed.

Firdous Ahmad of Begumbagh in Kakapora area of Pulwama, one of the three bullet-hit protesters, later died while two others are being treated in a Srinagar hospital.

Over 26 other protesters were injured during clashes in Pulwama district, with many of them sustaining pellet gunshots.

Students of three colleges in Srinagar took to roads shouting pro-Islam and pro-freedom slogans, bringing life to a halt in parts of uptown city on Tuesday.

Students also staged protests in Badgam, Handwara and Bandipora towns on Tuesday.

Authorities have ordered closure of all schools and colleges in the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday.

Kashmir University and Islamic University of Science and Technology have announced postponement of all exams scheduled on Wednesday.

Mobile internet services have been suspended and rail services have also been suspended between the Kashmir Valley and Jammu region.

