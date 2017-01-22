  1. Home
Republic Day rehearsal causes traffic jams

    IANS | New Delhi

    January 23, 2017 | 02:10 PM
Republic Day

Rehearsal of the Republic Day parade (PHOTO: AFP)

The final rehearsal of the Republic Day parade on Monday caused massive traffic jams, with motorists struck for long hours due to diversions and clogged streets.

The Traffic Police had diverted traffic on key roads. Most motorists opted for the arterial Ring Road, resulting in unending jams.

The roads leading to Noida in Uttar Pradesh from Delhi were also hit. Vehicles were lined up bumper-to-bumper for more than two hours at some spots.

"There was a major jam on the Akshardham road," said a motorist. "I had to take a longer route from Mayur Vihar to reach Noida."

