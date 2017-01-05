After being left out for three consecutive years, Delhi’s tableau will finally return to Rajpath for Republic Day parade this year and the theme would be education, a source said.

The model schools project, skill development centre, parent-teacher training programme and the mega parent-teacher meetings taken up by the AAP government are the prime enterprises that will be displayed.

A special song about education is also being prepared.

The Department of Arts and Culture and the Sahitya Kala Parishad were tasked to finalise the concept for the tableaux.

The Delhi tableaux last participated in 2013 Republic Day parade with the theme ‘The cultural hub of the country’.