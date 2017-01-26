The national capital was on Thursday wrapped in an unprecedented security cover with thousands of security force personnel keeping a hawk-eye vigil to ward off any terror strike or untoward incident during the 68th Republic Day celebrations.



Mobile hit teams, anti-aircraft guns and sharpshooters were deployed to keep a watch on the eight-km-long parade route from Rajpath to Red Fort besides nearby localities



There were intelligence inputs that terror groups may try to carry out attacks. Delhi Police was sent a special advisory informing them that terror groups might use animals to target crowded areas like important installations, railway stations, etc to create a panic



Crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations



As per earlier intelligence inputs, terror groups like LeT may be planning to use helicopter charter services and charter flights to launch attacks



Snipers were on top of high-rise buildings while around scores of CCTV cameras kept a tight vigil on people's movements on the parade route



Elaborate air defence measures, including deployment of anti-aircraft guns, were also put in place to secure the air space



Nearly 60,000 security personnel drawn from Delhi Police and Central security forces have been deployed in Central Delhi. Police is also using counter-drone technology to thwart any attack or identify any suspicious flying object, a senior police officer said



Security personnel identified vulnerable spots like crowded markets, railway stations, bus stands and other high- value establishments and efforts were made to secure them



Traffic police deployed around 1,500 personnel to manage route diversions during the parade



Patrolling in public places was intensified and checking and frisking in metro, railway stations and bus terminals tightened.