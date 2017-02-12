Record 1,000 metre-long offered on 362nd urs of Shah Jahan

A record 1,000-metre-long ceremonial chadar was offered on Tuesday at the graves of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and his Empress Mumtaz Mahal on the 362nd Urs of the builder of the immortal memorial to love here.



While one end of the chadar was at the southern gate of the Taj Mahal, the other was at the original graves of the royal couple. Access to the original graves are only during the annual Urs while visitors to the 17th-century monument only get to see a replica.



The chadarposhi ceremony began on Tuesday afternoon after the Kul Sharif ritual. The first to offer the chadar were officials of the Archaeological Survey of India and the Central Industrial Security Force which guard the Taj complex.



The ceremony was organised by the Khuddam-e-roza headed by Tahiruddin Taahir.



Hindus and Muslims both joined the ceremonial procession.



Syed Munnawar Ali of the Urs committee said the "chadarposhi" ceremony represented peace and harmony in the world.



An estimated crowd of 40,000 faithful joined the ceremony. Entry to the monument was free on Tuesday.