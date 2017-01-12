Reconsider decision to auction Taj hotel: SC to NDMC

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to reconsider its decision to auction the iconic Taj Mansingh hotel in the heart of the national capital.

The apex court said that the Attorney General has opined against auction of the hotel in Delhi. Therefore, the NDMC should reconsider its decision.

The NDMC is all set to auction the 38-year-old Taj hotel but the hotel would not be allowed to demolish and instead will be modernised using retro-fitting.

The five-star hotel started operations in 1978 after the Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Co. Ltd. (IHCL) signed a 33-year lease with the NDMC in 1976.

Though the lease expired in 2011, the NDMC granted IHCL nine extensions before the matter went to court.