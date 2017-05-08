Reach out to Kashmir's stone-throwing youth: Muslim students group

The BJP-led Central government should reach out to the youth indulging in stone-pelting in Jammu and Kashmir and channelise their energies positively, because the party shares power in the troubled state, said the chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind's student wing.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Students Islamic Organisation of India President Nhas Mala also said that voices had also been raised to protest atrocities in academia against Dalits and Muslims students following the mysterious death of Hyderabad Central University scholar Rohit Vemula.

Asked about what could be done to channelise the energies of Kashmiri students and youth, indulging in stone throwing, he said: "Actually, it is the duty of the central government, because they are sharing power with PDP (People's Democratic Party) in Kashmir and it is their duty to channelise."

Mala also said that the situation was grim for Dalit and Muslim students in the country and the mysterious disappearance of Jawaharlal Nehru University student Najeeb Ahmad and Vemula's death showed the travails students of both communities faced.

"Rohit's case was not a new issue. He was the 11th victim in Hyderabad Central University. After his 'institutional murder', the matter came into the limelight and into the attention and afterward it became a movement," he said.