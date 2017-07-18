Rave party busted in Kullu

In second such incident within 10 days, a rave party was busted in Manikaran area of Kullu district on Sunday night, around 220 km from here.

Police said the incident came to light after locals of the Kotloo area in Manikaran complained of heavy noise coming from forest. “A Police team was rushed to the spot and found over 40-50 revellers partying in the jungle,” he said, adding the revellers fled from the spot upon seeing the Police party.

However, the Police have arrested three organisers of the party under HP Instrument Noise Act 6 but were released on bail as it is bail-able offence. It is worthwhile to mention here that Kullu Police on 8 July had busted in Manikaran area which was attended by over 50-60 foreigners.