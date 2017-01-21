Rashid suspended for disrupting Jammu and Kashmir Assembly proceedings

Independent MLA Engineer Rashid was on Saturday suspended for two days from the Jammu and Kashmir State Assembly for disrupting its proceedings.

Deputy Speaker Nazir Gurezi of the regional National Conference (NC) who was conducting the proceedings of the assembly in absence of Speaker Kavinder Gupta, ordered Rashid's suspension.

The MLA had raised ruckus in the house earlier on Saturday over detention of an 86-year old man and a 14-year old boy under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The NC members also walked out of the assembly accusing the government of failing to restore electric supplies across the state.

During the question hour, NC leader Ali Muhammad Sagar slammed the state government for not fulfiling its promise of providing unhindered power supply.

"You made this promise when Mufti Sahab (former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed) was alive," Sagar said.

In addition to scheduled power cuts, the people also faced unscheduled cuts, especially in the Kashmir Valley, he added.